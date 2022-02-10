With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues’ future

By JIM SALTER

Associated Press

Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” He has just signed a three-year contract extension through the 2024-25 season. Berube says he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference’s Central Division. Berube took over as coach in November 2018 and led the Blues from the bottom of the league to the Stanley Cup championship that season.