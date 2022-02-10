Pueblo Police search for man who ‘inappropriately touched’ a female Centennial High School student

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is trying to identify a man accused of walking onto a high school property and inappropriately touching a student without her consent.

Thursday at 7:30 a.m., police say a man tried gaining access to Centennial High School. During that attempt, the man inappropriately touched a student in the school parking lot.

The suspect then left school property and officers found him in a vehicle near W. 12th St. and Adee Ave. The suspect took off on foot.

Despite a search with multiple officers, drones, and a K9, police were unable to find the man.

Now, police are asking people with information on the suspect to come forward. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 25-30 years old, 5'7", and of medium build. He was wearing gray overalls, white shoes, a white undershirt, a black beanie with an emblem, and a black face covering.

Anyone with information can contact the Pueblo Police Department at (719)-553-2502 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867. Information can also be given through the Pueblo Crime Stoppers website.