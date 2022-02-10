Skip to Content
News
By
Published 6:53 PM

No. 19 Florida women beat Mississippi State 73-64

<i></i><br/>
KRDO

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Zippy Broughton scored 20 points, Kiara Smith had 12 points, nine rebounds and seven assists and No. 19 Florida beat Mississippi State 73-64. Florida led by 11 points with 5:03 remaining but JerKaila Jordan had a personal 8-0 run to pull Mississippi State within 65-62 with 2:54 left. Broughton sank a 3-pointer from the wing to give Florida some momentum and Jeriah Warren made a layup on their next possession for a 71-62 lead. Emanuely de Oliveira added 13 points for Florida. Anastasia Hayes scored 22 points and Jordan had 20 points and 10 rebounds for Mississippi State.

News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content