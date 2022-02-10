Skip to Content
Man wanted for killing woman at Colorado church dead

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Police say a man wanted for shooting and killing a woman and wounding two other people at a suburban Denver church last week is dead after being shot by officers. Police say officers fired at 31-year-old Jose De Jesus Montoya Villa while trying to stop him following a series of other crimes he was suspected of committing. They say they didn’t know that he was the same man suspected of killing 37-year-old Adela Maria Madrid at the church until he was taken to the hospital. Madrid’s brother says the two had been in relationship but Villa kept following her.

