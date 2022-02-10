Man arrested for allegedly using stolen credit card at Pueblo hotel

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office arrested a man after he allegedly tried using a stolen credit card at a Pueblo hotel.

Around 2:15 a.m. Thursday, a Pueblo West woman contacted the sheriff's office saying she just received a notification that someone had tried using her credit card at the Ramada Inn at 4703 N. Freeway.

After receiving the alert, the woman told deputies she realized someone had opened her garage, entered her vehicle, and stolen her purse. She also said the suspect took several items from the garage.

Deputies later learned the suspect broke into a vehicle parked outside the residence and used the garage opener to enter the garage and the victim's vehicle.

After responding to the Ramada Inn, deputies contacted the guests in the room where the credit card had been used and the suspect, identified as Adam Cole Montoya, answered the door.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies saw the stolen purse inside the room in plain view. Montoya was taken into custody and booked into the Pueblo County Jail.

Montoya faces several charges, including second-degree burglary, criminal trespass, and fraud.