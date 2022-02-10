Colorado sets new record for marijuana sales in single year
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado set a new record for marijuana sales in a single year. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the state reports more than $2.2 billion in marijuana sales in 2021.
The previous record was set in 2020 with more than $2.19 billion in sales.
To date, since the start of legal marijuana sales in January 2014, the state reports more than $12 million in sales, bringing in more than $2 billion in tax revenue.
The tax revenue comes from the state sales tax, as well as the 15% retail marijuana sales tax.
Below is a look at the marijuana tax and fee revenue and marijuana sales:
|Date
|Marijuana Tax and Fee Revenue
|January 2022
|$30,781,021
|January 2022 Calendar Year Total
|$30,781,021
|To Date Total (since February 2014)
|$2,049,714,026
|Date
|Marijuana Sales
|December 2021
|$168,041,594
|January - December 2021 Calendar Year Total
|$2,228,994,553
|To Date Total (since January 2014)
|$12,207,788,626
