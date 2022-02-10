Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:32 PM
Published 5:48 PM

Colorado sets new record for marijuana sales in single year

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado set a new record for marijuana sales in a single year. According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, the state reports more than $2.2 billion in marijuana sales in 2021.

The previous record was set in 2020 with more than $2.19 billion in sales.

To date, since the start of legal marijuana sales in January 2014, the state reports more than $12 million in sales, bringing in more than $2 billion in tax revenue.

The tax revenue comes from the state sales tax, as well as the 15% retail marijuana sales tax.

Below is a look at the marijuana tax and fee revenue and marijuana sales:

DateMarijuana Tax and Fee Revenue
January 2022$30,781,021
January 2022 Calendar Year Total$30,781,021
To Date Total (since February 2014)$2,049,714,026
DateMarijuana Sales
December 2021$168,041,594 
January - December 2021 Calendar Year Total$2,228,994,553
To Date Total (since January 2014)$12,207,788,626

To view full reports, click here and here.

News

KRDO News

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content