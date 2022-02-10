Colorado Public Health officials give update on COVID-19, Feb. 10, 2022
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Public Health officials are giving an update on COVID-19 statistics as the Omicron wave appears to be waning.
Watch below:
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Public Health officials are giving an update on COVID-19 statistics as the Omicron wave appears to be waning.
Watch below:
Comments
1 Comment
I have an update…don’t get the “vaccine” because it’s not a “vaccine”. Don’t get tested…it’s the only way this “scamdemic” keeps going. There is not a test on the market that is reliable. And number three…stop being afraid of what doesn’t exist! Aren’t you sick and tired of living your life in fear? And please all you “experts” on this forum…come at me bro!