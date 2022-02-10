Cheyenne Mountain Zoo offering free kid passes for Sunday, Feb. 13

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- This weekend, the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is offering kids free admission through advanced ticket purchases made.

Kids' Fun Pass is available for Sunday, Feb. 13 for every advance child daytime admission purchased. This is made possible through the zoo's partners at Children's Hospital Colorado.

The pass gives kids free giraffe feeding, budgie feeding, goat feeding, and a carousel ride. The Kids' Fun Pass is available for children between three and 11.

Click here to purchase advance admission tickets.