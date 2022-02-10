AP sources: Struggling Edmonton Oilers fire Dave Tippett

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — The struggling Edmonton Oilers have fired coach Dave Tippett. The move was confirmed by two people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the move had not been announced. One of the people said assistant Jay Woodcroft will replace Tippett as coach. The Oilers have gone 7-13-3 in a head-scratching performance for a team led by stars Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl. Edmonton is fifth in the NHL’s Pacific Division, five points out of a wild-card spot, and has lost its last two games.