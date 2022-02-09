New bill could bring battery-backed emergency power systems to rural Southern Colorado

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. -- An El Paso County legislator is backing a Colorado House bill that could bring battery-powered, emergency power systems to rural communities of Colorado, including El Paso County.

State Rep. Marc Snyder was the mayor of Manitou Springs during the 2012 Waldo Canyon fire in northwest El Paso County.

“This is one that really struck home with me,” Snyder says.

He says rural communities could've really benefitted from having emergency power systems.

"It was a scary time," State Representative Snyder says. "The whole mountainside to our north was all flame."

And two months ago, the nation watched as fire destroyed more than 1,000 homes and businesses in Boulder County. It's these experiences that led State Representative Snyder to sponsor House Bill 1013. The bill would fund the creation of microgrids for rural communities that provide up to five days of power in case of an emergency. The focus would be to provide this power to fire and police stations, hospitals, and evacuation centers.

"Once they have a fire, one of the first things that happens is the electricity goes out. And that is just a game-changer for public safety, all of our first responders," Snyder said.

Snyder says urban areas have large power systems regulated by the Public Utilities Commission, which has its own emergency response programs. He added rural communities are typically left without support, making microgrids for these areas a necessity.

The bill cleared its first House panel Thursday in an 11-1 vote. If grants are approved for the initiative, building would begin in January 2023. State Representative Snyder says petition issues have pushed back its initial October 2022 date.

"We have to get ahead of this," the representative says. "2012 was a very dry year, frankly, much like this year. And it’s eerie how close it is."