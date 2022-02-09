Skier dies after tree colliding with tree at Colorado resort

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has died at Colorado’s Eldora Mountain ski resort after colliding with a tree. KUSA-TV reports that the 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene on the advanced Muleshoe Run. The Boulder County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death and release the name of the victim. On Dec. 7, a 60-year-old skier died after crashing into a tree at Eldora. On Nov. 30, a 72-year-old skier died in a collision with a snowboarder at Eldora.