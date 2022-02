PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person is dead following a single-vehicle accident along Highway 78.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the report of a crash came in at 7:41 p.m. CSP says the vehicle missed a curve and drove off of the road, and off a cliff, falling roughly 300 feet.

CSP says the accident happened near milepost 22, just past Rock Creek Road.

This is a developing story.