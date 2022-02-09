Colorado will get $10 million to fight coal seam fires

DENVER (AP) — Federal officials say Colorado will get nearly $10 million from the federal government to combat abandoned coal mine fires. The decision announced Monday comes after authorities say they are investigating abandoned coal seams as a possible cause to the December fire that burned more than 1,100 homes and businesses in suburbs north of Denver. The investigation is also looking at power lines, human activity and other possibilities. Department of Interior officials say the funds are part of the federal government’s plan to put $11.3 billion towards reclaiming and cleaning up abandoned mine lands over the next 15 years.