By RAGAN CLARK

Associated Press

JUYONGGUAN, China (AP) — China’s most famous landmarks are, for the most, part, outside the Olympic bubble. That includes the Great Wall, but 60 athletes and journalists were offered an opportunity climb the wall’s ancient steps of the Juyong Pass. This small taste of China outside the bubble was made possible by closing off a section of the wall. The country is expert in powerful gestures, whether through dazzling displays of light and fireworks during the opening ceremony, or a wall constructed over centuries through the labors of millions. But while cooking robots are more flashy than impressive, the Great Wall lives up to its reputation of grandeur.