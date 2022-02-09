Global shares rise as investors eye US inflation report

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares are higher as investors try to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. Benchmarks in France, Britain and Germany are rising in early trading. Shares in Japan, South Korea, Australia and China finished higher. Japan extended measures in Tokyo and some other places to curb outbreaks of the coronavirus for three weeks, until March 6, to try to bring the spread of the omicron variant under control. Investors are awaiting the release of the U.S. Labor Department’s report on inflation for January.