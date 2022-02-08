Red flags trailed ex-UCLA lecturer across elite universities

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A trail of red flags about his behavior toward women followed Matthew Harris on an academic journey that took him to three of the nation’s most prestigious universities: Duke, Cornell and then the University of California, Los Angeles. Last week, a SWAT team in Colorado arrested Harris after he allegedly emailed an 800-page manifesto and posted videos threatening violence against dozens of people at UCLA. In online class reviews, interviews and emails obtained by The Associated Press, current and former students at all three universities alleged negligence by the schools for letting Harris slide, despite his concerning conduct. He did not speak during his appearance in federal court Tuesday and will remain in jail. His attorney did not immediately return a request for comment.