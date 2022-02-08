Las Vegas nonprofit offers free phones to local abuse survivors

By ALEC NEWBOLES

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A program is providing a lifeline for local victims of sex trafficking and domestic violence.

The 911 Cell Phone Bank reclaims old phones and puts them in the hands of vulnerable Nevadans, giving them a way to call police for help.

The nonprofit says survivors of abuse will often have to leave their phone behind if they need to leave home abruptly. In other cases, an abuser will take their phone.

The organization works with Metro to identify victims like these and send them cell phones. It has already saved lives.

“There was a woman whose abuser had been jailed, but was going to be released,” said Executive Director James Mosieur, recalling one occasion. “He told her that when he was released he was going to come kill her. And when he got out, that’s the first thing he did. He went to her residence, cut her landline, and tried kicking the door in. He didn’t know that she had an emergency phone. She was able to dial 911.”

The organization says Nevadans can help by donating their old phones. Any data left on them will be wiped.

