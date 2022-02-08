Fans of local performer scammed out of thousands

By CARLEY GORDON

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police need to get the word out about scam artists using local artists’ accounts to steal thousands of dollars from innocent people.

Hillary Klug realized her Nashville after getting her start dancing and dazzling down on Broadway. She now performs at places such as Dollywood, the Schermerhorn, and most importantly, online followers.

“I have 1.3 million on Facebook, over 100,000 on YouTube, over 100,000 on Instagram,” Klug said. “I have like 85,000 on Tik Tok.”

It’s the fake accounts that she worries about right now. Scam artists pretending to be Klug are contacting fans, asking for donations, and pretending to be romantically interested. However, their photoshopped images look legitimate. In one, you can see Klug, who appears to be holding her driver’s license.

“But it’s not my ID,” Klug said. “And it’s not my hand.”

Sadly, it’s working. As a result, many of Klug’s fans have thousands of dollars stolen from them.

“Which is horrible to think about, that I am working so hard to build up my career, to build up my brand,” Klug said. “And then other people are taking advantage of that and are making more than me.”

Metro Police said they see it all the time.

“In Nashville, it’s more prominent because country artists tend to be what’s impersonated,” Metro Police Lt. Michael Warren said.

The scammers tend to live overseas, so the police rarely get the chance to hold them accountable.

“It’s really irritating, and it hurts me, even more, when I talk to these victims who lose substantial money,” Warren said. “I know that I can’t get that back for them.”

Their best weapon is to warn the public.

“Obviously, if these scam artists are making tons of money, they’re going to continue doing it,” Klug said. “Don’t click any links. Don’t send any money. Don’t give out personal information. Just be safe out there.”

