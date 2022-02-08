Colorado city settles suit in police shooting of Black teen

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The city of Colorado Springs has reached a nearly $3 million settlement in a civil lawsuit brought by the family of a 19-year-old Black man who died after being shot in the back by police officers in 2019. De’Von Bailey’s death spurred protests and helped lead to police accountability laws in Colorado. The Gazette reports that the Colorado Springs City Council approved the $2.97 million settlement on Tuesday. Police body camera footage showed officers talking to Bailey and another man about an armed robbery reported nearby. Bailey ran as he was about to be searched. An officer could be heard yelling “Hands up!” three times before firing. A state grand jury, the FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office reviewed the shooting but declined to file charges against the officers.