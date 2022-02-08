Boeing jet deliveries and orders rise from a year earlier

CHICAGO (AP) — Boeing is reporting better numbers for airplane deliveries and orders compared with this time a year ago. Boeing said Tuesday it delivered 32 commercial jetliners in January, up from 26 in the same month last year. Most were 737 Max jets. Boeing also says it has 75 net new orders for planes, the 12th straight month in which orders outnumbered cancellations. But in a sign of continuing problems with one of its planes, Boeing recorded no orders for the 787 Dreamliner jet. The company hasn’t been able to deliver any 787s since last May because of production flaws.