$10k reward for information leading to arrest in fatal Memorial Park shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers increased the reward for information that leads to an arrest in the November 2021 murders of a teenager and his adult cousin at Memorial Park.

On Nov. 20, officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department responded to the skate park on reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found three victims, two juveniles and an adult.

According to CSPD, 14-year-old Dominic Celano and his 23-year-old cousin died from their injuries.

Crime Stoppers increased the reward to $5,000 in January. Now, thanks to a donor, the reward is $10,000.

In January, Ray Celano, the father of Dylan, told KRDO he hopes someone will come forward. Celano believes if the suspects killed once, they'll do it again.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward. Information can be given anonymously. Call (719)-634-7867 or 1-800-222-8477 to submit a tip.

People can also provide information by clicking here.