Free N95 and surgical masks available at Pikes Peak Library District locations

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - As of Monday, February 7, free N95 masks are available once again at Colorado Springs libraries. But, you might want to hurry, considering they ran out within a single day the first time around.

This week's shipment is the second from the state, and the masks are being supplied in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

"The library district as a total received 42,000 of the N95 masks and 12,000 of the surgical masks,” said Denise Abbott, director of PR and marketing for Pikes Peak Library District.

While all libraries in the district will receive masks, the amount they get is strategic.

"We have some libraries that have a higher foot traffic, so we give them more, and in those other libraries that the foot traffic is not as high based on the location they're in, we give them fewer," said Abbott. "So they're evenly distributed, and should we discover that there is a location that needs more, they've been trading among each other to make sure that they can serve their communities.”

Each paper bag has 5 masks, and anyone in the community is allowed to grab one bag per month.

"When the initial shipment came in, they were gone within a day, most especially the KN95 masks that we received," said Abbott. "This time, I do expect them to go at a much slower rate. However, I do expect us to run out of them probably within the week. I'd come as soon as possible to receive them."

The Pikes Peak Library District says they’re happy to have the opportunity to help keep the community safe.

"The library is here to serve the community and provide resources for everyone to enhance their lives, and we wanted to participate in this program for that reason," said Abbott. "We're honored to be able to do that for everyone in the community, not just our patrons. Anyone can come by and pick up a mask.”

Hours vary at each location, click here for more information.

PPLD will post updates here when locations no longer have masks. Residents are welcome to call locations to check availability.