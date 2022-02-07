AP source: Texans expected to hire Smith as new head coach

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans are expected to hire Lovie Smith as their head coach, a person familiar with the process told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on the condition of anonymity because the team had not announced that Smith would be hired. The same source said an official announcement was expected later Monday or Tuesday morning. Smith, who is Black, will be the second minority candidate to be hired this offseason after the Miami Dolphins hired San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who is biracial, on Sunday.