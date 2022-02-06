Saturday marks 4 years since sheriff’s deputy Micah Flick was killed

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Saturday marked four years since El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Micah Flick was killed in the line of duty.

Dep. Flick was killed on Feb. 5 of 2018 and three other law enforcement officers were injured in the incident but recovered, including Dep. Scott Stone, Sgt. Jake Abendshan, and CSPD Officer Marcus Yanez.

Flick's family remembers him fondly. Flick's wife Rachael said their young son is the spitting image of his late father.

One year after Flick's passing Rachael said, "Our son is a mini me of Micah [...] absolutely he continues to live on."