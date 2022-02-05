Hamilton ends silence, posts “I’m back!” on social media

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

Lewis Hamilton returned to social media Saturday following a lengthy silence that dates to last season’s controversial Formula 1 finale. Hamilton had dropped out of public sight after he was denied a record eighth championship in the December finale in Abu Dhabi. He re-emerged Saturday with a post that showed the seven-time champion smiling from what appears to the Grand Canyon. “I’ve been gone. Now I’m back!” wrote Hamilton. There has been speculation that Hamilton will retire out of disgust over how the F1 championship was decided.