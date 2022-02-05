Castleton returns, leads Florida past Ole Miss in overtime

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Colin Castleton returned to the lineup and scored 17 points to spark Florida’s 62-57 overtime win over Mississippi. In overtime, Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had a couple of steals for Florida, the second one leading to a jumper by Castleton that gave the Gators a six-point lead, 56-50, with 1:27 to go. A three-point play by the Rebels’ Luis Rodriguez made it 59-56 with 14 seconds left, but the Gators closed it out with a series of free throws by Tyree Appleby. Castleton, in his first game back since missing six games with a shoulder injury, added seven rebounds and three blocks. Tye Fagan led Mississippi with 15 points.