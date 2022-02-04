Police say speeding teen suspected of DUI hits, kills other driver

By KVVU Digital Staff, Kristen Desilva

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — UPDATE (Feb. 4) — The Clark County Coroner’s office on Thursday identified the victim in this crash as Jeffrey Michael Gonzales, 23, from Las Vegas.

The coroner’s office says the cause and manner of death are still pending.

Las Vegas police initially identified the individual as a 25-year-old. However, the coroner’s office confirmed he was 23 years old.

Original story continues below.

Las Vegas police said a speeding teenager suspected of being under the influence hit and killed another driver on Thursday morning.

LVMPD assisted the Clark County School District Police Department about 8:44 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Windmill Lane and Torrey Pines Drive.

CCSD police attempted to stop a black 2014 Chrysler Town and Country minivan driven by a juvenile for suspected narcotics-related activity near Sierra Vista High School, police said.

The Chrysler sped off and moments later hit a red 2013 Nissan Sentra. Police say they did not chase the vehicle. Police said the Chrysler was going an “extreme rate of speed” and entered the intersection against the red light.

The Nissan driver, a 25-year-old from Las Vegas, was pronounced dead on scene.

The driver of the Chrysler was taken to University Medical Center with serious injuries and was booked in absentia for DUI resulting in death and reckless driving resulting in death.

The person who died will be identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office after next of kin has been notified. Their death marked 13 traffic-related fatalities in LVMPD’s jurisdiction in 2022.

