Pikes Peak Library District to offer free masks again on Monday, Feb. 7

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, Feb. 7, the Pikes Peak Library District will once again distribute free N95 masks and surgical-grade masks.

The masks will be available for pickup on a first-come, first-serve basis at all open Library locations, including mobile library services.

There is a limit to five masks per person each month, individuals must be present to pick up masks, and IDs and library cards are not required.

According to officials, the PPLD will have:

42,000 N95 masks

12,000 surgical-grade masks.

Hours vary at each location, click here for more information.

PPLD will post updates here when locations no longer have masks. Residents are welcome to call locations to check availability.