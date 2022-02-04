Girl Scout cookie season starts Sunday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Girl Scouts in Colorado Springs will start selling cookies around town on Sunday.

The selling season will run through March 13th. If you want to place a digital order that is open now.

This year a new cookie was added to the lineup. Adventurefuls are described as indulgent brownie-inspired cookies topped with caramel flavored crème with a hint of sea salt.

The cookie selling program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. The money helps Girl Scouts fund trips for themselves and their troops all year long.

To find out where Girl Scouts are selling around Colorado Springs visit this link.