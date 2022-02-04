Skip to Content
Emergency crews rescue man who wandered onto Lake Michigan ice

By WLS Digital Team

    CHICAGO (WLS) — The Chicago Fire Department rescued a man who walked onto the ice in Lake Michigan Friday morning.

The rescue occurred around 7 a.m. near the 5500-block of South Lake Shore Drive in Hyde Park.

CFD said it was a smooth rescue and that the man did not realize he was walking on ice.

A helicopter and rescue squad responded to the scene and used an inflatable raft to help bring the man off the ice.

The department issued a reminder on Twitter to “Avoid the ice at all costs and that no ice is safe ice.”

CNN Newssource

