227,000 fentanyl pills found in buffet-style food

CASA GRANDE, Arizona (KPHO) — Drug smugglers tried to use buffet-style food to move hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills in Pinal County on Wednesday but were stopped by deputies. It happened near Casa Grande. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said deputies pulled over a driver heading west on Interstate 10 around 4:15 p.m. They noted the driver’s story wasn’t adding up and searched the car.

Deputies found four large buffet-style pans filled with food, and one of the deputies noticed something was off. “He picked up one of the trays and noticed it was heavier than normal,” said Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb.

He scraped some of the food back and found bags and bags of fentanyl pills. Deputies seized about 227,000 pills. “That’s more than what we recovered in all of 2020,” Sheriff Lamb said. The driver, 26-year-old Kevin Saldivar Sosa, was arrested and booked into the Pinal County jail.

