Teachers demand immediate apology from D60 following email notice regarding sick leave

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pueblo School District 60 teachers are demanding an immediate apology from their school board and the district following an email to dozens of employees about paid leave and sick time. Four teachers' unions in Pueblo are gathering signatures for a petition that accuses board members of bullying and intimidating educators for calling out sick during the COVID pandemic.

According to the petition, D60's Human Resources department sent out an email to 84 different district employees. A spokesperson for D60 says this email was sent out to employees that had exhausted all of their paid leave.

"We are sending this letter as a reminder of excessive leave use and the attendance standards of our District. This is meant to be informative in nature and is in no way discipline," the email started. "You are receiving this letter because you have exceeded both your allocation of annual excused leave and any accumulated excused leave from previous years. This overuse of leave has resulted in a docking of pay."

The four teachers' unions that authored the petition say this email is an example of bullying and intimidation by D60. Pueblo Education Association (PEA) President Mike Maes, who represents 560 D60 teachers, says many union members were caught off guard with the line pertaining to "suspension and termination."

"People are struggling with the ramifications of COVID," said Mike Maes with PEA. "We’ve had multiple employees die over the last year from COVID. There is trauma that is associated with that.”

"People with COVID may decide to come to work when they are sick and potentially expose others rather than risk a disciplinary reprimand. Educators may neglect caring for their family members, follow-up appointments with healthcare providers, or addressing their personal mental health, all of which are essential to the ability to perform our jobs to the best of our abilities," the petition stated.

The full email can be found here:

We are sending this letter as a reminder of excessive leave use and the attendance standards of our District. This is meant to be informative in nature and is in no way discipline. We understand it has been a trying year, given personal obligations and situations, COVID, and other FMLA and health related issues, but you are receiving this letter because you have exceeded both your allocation of annual excused leave and any accumulated excused leave from previous years. This overuse of leave has resulted in a docking of pay. District 60 Board Policy GBEB: Staff Conduct and Responsibilities states that, "faithfulness and promptness in attendance at work for all personnel are essential to the success of school operations and the instruction program" of our District. As you have experienced, excessive leave often has an adverse effect on a program, school, or classroom. Each of the various employee agreements and benefit books designate a set amount of leave. There is also a sick leave bank for those who signed up in the event of a catastrophic or unexpected medical related issue. We rely on each employee to perform their jobs to the best of their ability, and to abide by our policies, which are designed to make our working environment a positive and productive one for both staff and students. As a member of our team, when you fail to meet these expectations, it has an negative effect on both the students you work with and coworkers on your team. We expect that you will immediately correct this behavior. The simple truth is that we, and the students you serve, need you at work. Any absences taken after all of excused leave has been used will require a note from a health care provider to excuse it. Further use of unauthorized leave use may result in disciplinary action up to and including suspension and termination. Any exceptions and absences due to personal or family emergencies must be approved by your principal to be excused Should you have any concerns or require assistance, please do not hesitate to contact me. We value you as a member of our team and look forward to continued positive contributions to the District, your school, and the students you serve. - Pueblo School District 60 Human Resources

Pueblo School District 60 says the email was in no way an attempt to dissuade employees from using legitimate sick leave or paid leave. D60 also points out that if teachers exhaust paid leave, there are contingency plans in place. Teachers can potentially qualify for an additional 30 days through their sick leave bank.

D60 says they have not suspended or terminated anyone at this time, but they are warning employees of potential consequences should they miss more work without an excused absence.

Maes hopes the petition could lead to further aid for his teachers as the pandemic continues.

“We’ve been trying to work with the district on getting specific COVID leave just for people who have to quarantine. or they have a child they have to quarantine with or anything like that. So far we haven’t been able to make much headway in getting that agreed to,” Maes said.

D60 says all the teachers' unions are welcome to bring the subject up during the next round of contract negotiations.