Nicklas Uncaged: Nicklas Andrews ready for Western Michigan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado College defenseman Nicklas Andrews is in some kind of a zone. The Tigers sophomore led the team in points last month. He’s got a bunch of momentum on his side as he and the Tigers gets set for a showdown with Western Michigan. Andrews, a Michigan native, has got some extra juice heading into the showdown.

"Being close to Michigan, I went to many Michigan games growing up," Andrews says. "At that age, you’re thinking: 'Oh this is really good hockey. I hope I make it here someday'. For us to be playing in this league now, is something special, and definitely something to look back on. It’s definitely an accomplishment to be here.

CC is lucky to have him. He could have decided to become a movie star. As a child, he was in a Disney movie.

"Yup. So, I was an extra in a movie called 'The Odd life of Timothy Green'. My uncle works in the industry, and we happen to have a family reunion down in Georgia, where the movie was being shot," Andrews explains. "I am in the bleachers during the soccer scene. The little boy, Timothy, is in his first soccer game. I don’t know if I'll call myself a movie star, but it was definitely a cool experience."

He was only about eight-years-old at the time, and says becoming a movie star has never crossed his mind. He did say that he'd be willing to be an extra again, if his uncle shoots a hockey movie.

Until then, the film industry’s loss is CC’s gain. Andrews and the Tigers host Western Michigan this weekend.