Douglas County Sheriff Deputy rescues dog from burning car

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A dog is safe after a Douglas County Sheriff Deputy rescued the animal from a car fire.

On Jan. 22, Deputy Gregorek responded to reports of a car fire around 4:30 p.m. At the scene, Gregorek said he saw an SUV with smoke coming out of the windows.

A man by the vehicle was screaming for help, saying his dog was trapped inside.

Working quickly, Gregorek began breaking windows with a retractable baton. After smashing the back window, the owner called to his dog and tried pulling him out but wasn't able to.

That's when Gregorek reached inside and managed to pull the dog, who was in distress, out of the vehicle and put him down on nearby snow.

When talking about the rescue, Gregorek reiterated that he would rescue anyone or any animal in distress.

"I would've done - you know - the same thing whether it be baby, human, dog, cat," said Gregorek. "A life is a life."

According to the sheriff's office, a veterinarian who lived next door checked on the dog and confirmed he was alright.

Watch the full rescue below: