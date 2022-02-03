Did this week’s snowstorm make any dent in Colorado’s drought conditions?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - It's no secret Colorado has been dealing with drought conditions for months. So after a significant storm dumped a foot or more of snow on many local areas Tuesday and Wednesday, many are now wondering if we made a dent in restoring moisture to the region.

"Colorado Springs right now is as dry as it has ever been for the August 1st through the end of January period, getting only 2.04 inches of precipitation in that time," said Peter Goble, a climatologist with the Colorado Climate Center and Colorado State University.

But it's not just Southern Colorado, most of the state has been unbearably dry for months now.

"I would say most of, if not all, of the state right now is in some form of long-term drought for most of us on the eastern side of the continental divide," said Goble. "The drought is a little bit shorter term where we had a wet spring last year. But then many of us saw record warm conditions this fall, as well as very dry conditions. So for most of us, the drought goes back to last July or August on the Front Range urban corridor area for western Colorado."

Even though this week's storm was significant and any moisture is better than no moisture, unfortunately, it won't pull us out of the drought.

"It's only a small dent," said Goble. "One of the main reasons for that is in a normal year, Colorado Springs does not get much of its precipitation in the winter. So in an average winter -- December, January, February -- Colorado Springs gets less than an inch of precipitation. It falls in the form of snow, and that's way more than one inch of snow. But when you melt it down to just the water content in the snow, it's on average less than one inch over that time."

Colorado Springs typically makes up for this in the spring and summer months, racking up well over half of its annual precipitation totals.

Fortunately, there's plenty of time for Colorado to get back on track in terms of moisture.

"I do think that a nice wet spring could go a long way," said Goble. "If it's wet enough, it could get us all the way out of drought. You know Colorado, the precipitation is just so variable from year to year. We know just about anything can happen. While I wouldn't necessarily expect an extraordinarily wet spring, it could happen, and that could get us out of drought."