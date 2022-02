INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michael Akuchie totaled 11 points and 10 rebounds to lift Youngstown State to a 61-55 win over IUPUI. Dwayne Cohill had 14 points for the Penguins (13-10, 7-6 Horizon League). B.J. Maxwell scored a career-high 22 points for the Jaguars (1-18, 0-9), who have now lost 13 straight games.