Pueblo religious institutions open as temporary shelters

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The winter storm continues to bring dangerous conditions across Southern Colorado, especially for people without a home.

Ahead of the storm, Pueblo Mayor Nick issued a declaration of temporary housing and shelter emergency for the City of Pueblo. The declaration began at noon Tuesday, Feb. 1, and is set to end at 6 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4.

Under the declaration, local churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other religious institutions may utilize their buildings as temporary shelters for people unhoused without violating the city's typical zoning rules.

One pastor on the city's east side explained why he opens his doors.

"I've had some really good friends that live down at the river bottom freeze to death and if we could just stop one person, one more person from freezing to death this winter then that's what we want to do," explained Pastor Paul Montoya with Martin Luther King Jr. Church.

Martin Luther King Jr. Church, at 110 S. LaCrosse St., is one of the religious institutions in Pueblo offering shelter.

