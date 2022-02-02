Oath Keepers leader answers some questions from January 6 committee, his lawyer says

By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes has been meeting with the House select committee investigating January 6 for several hours and is answering some questions, according to one of his attorneys.

“Stewart Rhodes is both answering many questions and taking the Fifth Amendment to other questions,” attorney Jonathon Moseley said in an email to CNN. “In order to cover as much ground as possible, the questioning has focused first on topics where there are no objections.”

Attorneys representing Rhodes in the hearing are objecting to questions the committee wants to ask about events after Election Day 2020, because his criminal trial is pending, Moseley said.

Rhodes is currently detained, following his arrest on seditious conspiracy charges related to the January 6, 2021, attack and a subsequent plot to overthrow the Biden presidency. He is currently in a federal detention facility in Oklahoma, Moseley said, so he is speaking to the committee remotely.

Rhodes, who founded the far-right group in 2009, began his interview with the committee at 10 a.m. on Wednesday and the questioning is still ongoing, Moseley said.

