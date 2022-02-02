January 6 committee member says Trump ‘absolutely’ tampering with witnesses

By Chandelis Duster, CNN

A member of the House panel investigating the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump is tampering with witnesses by vowing to pardon those involved in the riots if reelected in 2024.

“Absolutely,” Rep. Pete Aguilar of California told CNN’s Brianna Keilar on “New Day” when asked if Trump was tampering with witnesses by dangling pardons in front of January 6 defendants. “And I think the question is more from my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, you know where — where are they? Do they support this? When is enough enough?”

The comments from Aguilar, a Democrat, come as the House panel continues to hone it’s investigation as it speaks with former members of the Trump administration and obtain documents related to the riots.

During a rally on Saturday, Trump complained that those charged in connection with the January 6 attack at the US Capitol are being treated unfairly and said: “If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from January 6 fairly.”

“And if it requires pardons, we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly,” the former President said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.