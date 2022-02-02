150,000 fans to be invited to events at Beijing Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — About 150,000 spectators are expected to be invited to attend events at the Beijing Olympics. Organizers say they will be able to visit venues in Beijing and Zhangjiakou but not in Yanqing. Plans to sell tickets to international visitors were scrapped last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. The block was extended in January to residents of China. Details of the invitation plan was given to a meeting of IOC members. The invited guests will include staff of diplomatic missions in Beijing and local school children.