Winter weather makes for slick, snowy roads in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Snow is expected to continue overnight into Wednesday evening. With the snow comes slick, icy roads.

Just after 7:30 p.m., CDOT announced the two left lanes between Exit 146 and Exit 148 along northbound I-25 were closed due to a crash. The lanes didn't open until 9:11 p.m.

The City of Fountain was placed on Accident Alert status at 7 p.m. That means if you're involved in an accident and there are no injuries, drugs or alcohol involved, both drivers are licensed, and all vehicles are registered, officials ask you to exchange information and not call the police.

Within 72 hours, people involved in accidents in Fountain can report it online through here.

The Colorado Springs Police Department also went on Accident Alert due to road conditions. Individuals can report minor traffic accidents here.

