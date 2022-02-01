Officials not opening warming shelters in Colorado Springs for winter storm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs city officials announced they will not be opening warming shelters for the upcoming winter storm.
Instead, officials say the Springs Rescue Mission will be able to provide space and will accommodate people looking for shelters.
The city did say they will re-evaluate the situation in the event of a widespread power outage.
Comments
1 Comment
Baffling as the Springs Rescue Mission is way downtown off Las Vegas street. What do people do who are homeless who are out East, up North, down further South, etc? This storm is going to be bad. City officials should plan better. Pueblo is opening up their resources, why can’t COS??