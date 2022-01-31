Atlanta United loans Ezequiel Barco to Argentine club

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta United has loaned midfielder Ezequiel Barco to Club Atlético River Plate in Argentina’s top flight for the 2022 season. Barco’s loan opens up a designated player spot for United’s pursuit of another promising young Argentinian player, Thiago Almada. The club confirmed that it holds his MLS rights. United also announced it had transferred 20-year-old George Bello to Arminia Bielefeld of the German Bundesliga, making him Atlanta’s first homegrown player to make the move to a top European league.