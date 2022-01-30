Nikola Jokic, Nuggets rout defending champ Bucks 136-100

By JOE TOTORAITIS

Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 18 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets rout the Milwaukee Bucks 136-100 on Sunday night. The reigning NBA MVP just missed his 13th triple-double of the season. He matched his season high for assists. Aaron Gordon scored 24 points, Monte Morris had 18 and Will Barton 15 for the Nuggets. They improved to 4-0 on a six-game trip and matched their longest winning streak of the season. Denver has won six of the last seven and 13 of the last 19 road games against Milwaukee. Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 22 of his 29 points in the first half. He was the MVP in consecutive seasons before Jokic earned that honor last season.