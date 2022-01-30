Dickson beats buzzer, Noll nets 16 Cornell nips Brown 74-72

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Dean Noll registered 16 points and seven rebounds and Kobe Dickson’s putback with 0.1 seconds left gave Cornell a 74-72 win over Brown. Dickson, a senior captain, tried to score under the basket off an inbounds pass from Dean Noll but had it blocked as Jaylan Gainey and Tamenang Choh surrounded him. Dickson recaptured the ball and put it off the glass just before the buzzer. Kino Lilly Jr. led the Bears on Sunday with 23 points.