NASHVILLE, Tenn. — JaCobi Wood came off the bench to score 18 points and Grayson Murphy distributed 13 assists and grabbed 11 rebounds and Belmont beat UT Martin 87-58. Murphy handed out his career-high 16 assists in a road contest against UT Martin on Feb. 28, 2019. KJ Simon had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Skyhawks.