No. 25 Kansas State women pull away late, beat TCU 63-54

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 25 points and No. 25 Kansas State pulled away in the final five minutes to beat TCU 63-54. K-State (16-5, 6-3 Big 12) rebounded from a 66-48 loss at ninth-ranked Texas and has won three of its last four. TCU trailed by as many as 12 points in the third quarter but cut the deficit to 51-49 with 5:02 remaining. Serena Sundell and Jaelyn Glenn hit consecutives 3s to spark a 12-2 run for the Wildcats. Lauren Heard and Michelle Berry scored 11 points apiece to lead TCU (6-11, 2-6).