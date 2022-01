JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tyreese Davis had a season-high 22 points as Jacksonville routed Central Arkansas 79-59. Davis made 8 of 10 shots, including 5 of 7 from 3-point range for the Dolphins (13-7, 5-3 Atlantic Sun Conference). Mike Marsh had 14 points and 10 rebounds. Collin Cooper had 17 points for the Bears (6-14, 3-4)