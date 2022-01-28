Official: Clerk gave election hard drive copies to attorneys

By NICHOLAS RICCARDI

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says a county clerk made copies of his election system that ended up in the hands of two people not authorized to see it. Griswold says she is consulting with the state Attorney General’s office. Griswold is a Democrat and the case involves Republican Dallas Schroeder. He is the clerk and recorder of Elbert County. He joined in a lawsuit calling for an audit of Colorado’s election system filed by backers of former President Donald Trump’s election falsehoods. He is the second Republican election official involved in a possible election leak in the state. Schroeder did not immediately return a call for comment.