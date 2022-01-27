Taylor-Serrano showdown women’s boxing’s 1st to headline MSG

NEW YORK (AP) — Katie Taylor will defend her lightweight titles against Amanda Serrano on April 30 in what organizers say will be the first women’s boxing match to headline Madison Square Garden. Taylor (20-0 6 KOs) is the 2012 Olympic gold medalist from Ireland and owns all four titles in the 135-pound division. Serrano (42-1-1 30 KOs) has held titles in seven weight divisions and their meeting will be one of the biggest events in women’s boxing history. Both have previously fought at Madison Square Garden, where Taylor became undisputed champion with a victory on June 1, 2019.